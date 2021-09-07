GENERIC - Fire 1

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Four people were displaced from their home after a fire early Tuesday morning in the Bordeaux neighborhood. 

Nashville Fire says two people were taken to the hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation.

The blaze, which started at a home on the 1600 block of East Stewarts Lane, was contained with no additional injuries to civilians or fire personnel, Nashville FD said. 

The fire department says the Red Cross has been contacted to help the people displaced by the fire. 

The extent of the damage to the home is unknown at this time. 

