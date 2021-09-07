NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Four people were displaced from their home after a fire early Tuesday morning in the Bordeaux neighborhood.
Nashville Fire says two people were taken to the hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation.
Crews are working a structure fire at the 1600 block of E. Stewarts Lane. The fire has been contained. @RedCrossTN has been called to assist with 4 residents that will be displaced. Two persons are being transported for smoke inhalation at this time. This is active scene.— Nashville Fire Dept (@NashvilleFD) September 7, 2021
The blaze, which started at a home on the 1600 block of East Stewarts Lane, was contained with no additional injuries to civilians or fire personnel, Nashville FD said.
The fire department says the Red Cross has been contacted to help the people displaced by the fire.
The extent of the damage to the home is unknown at this time.
Follow News4 for updates.
