Nashville Fire: 2 struck by lightning at elementary school

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Two people were struck by lightning at an elementary school in Nashville on Wednesday morning, Nashville Fire Spokesman confirmed.
The call was reported at Hickman Elementary School, which is located on Stewarts Ferry Pike around 11:30 a.m.
A Nashville Fire Spokesman said firefighters did not transport the two adults, but they told them that they are planning to the hospital by private vehicle.
