Nashville Fire: 1 burned in duplex fire

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – On Thursday morning, one person was taken to the hospital after a duplex fire in North Nashville.
Firefighters were called to a fire at a duplex in the 100 block of Chesapeake Court. Upon arrival, firefighters saw “heavy smoke and flames” coming from the home.
One person was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center after fire officials said the person was burned.
Fire officials said the side where the fire occurred is a “total loss” while the other side has “sustained minimal damage.” The American Red Cross is assisting the two people displaced by the fire.
