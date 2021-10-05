The Nashville Film Festival wraps up at the Belcourt Theatre.

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – The Nashville Film Festival concludes this year’s schedule on Wednesday, wrapping up with four films at the Belcourt Theatre.

The festival opened last Thursday at Rocketown, spreading out more than 150 movies from around the world over four different venues throughout the weekend. A closing night party at Ruby in Hillsboro Village will close out the final night.

More than 6,000 films and filmmakers apply each year for the festival. Only a small group is selected by the event’s editors, who review every submission.

Tickets are still available online and at the box office for Tuesday night's and Wednesday's films.

“The films are a little bit of everything,” said Jason Padgett, the event’s executive director. “The festival happens to satisfy film lovers who are ready and wanting to see something unique and different.”

This year marks the 52nd year of the festival. To learn more about the festival, click here.

