The details of this story may be troubling for some viewers.
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police have arrested the owner and head coach of the Music City Fencing Club on Monday.
Robert Charles Piraino, 37, was arrested at the Lebanon Pike club. Police executed search warrants at the club and Piraino's home on Church Street, taking electronics and cell phones.
Police charged Piraino with two counts of inducing sexual activity by a minor. They allege Piraino paid a 15-year-old female student to send him explicit photos and videos, including one video where the teen said she engaged in “dirty talk” after he requested it. The victim told police that Piraino had her take pictures of her feet with his phone. She also said he asked for a pair of her socks, and sent her messages of him having sex with other women.
The teen says the inappropriate sexual behavior began in 2019 and continued through Spring of this year.
Piraino is in jail on $150,000 bond.
Metro Police are asking parents whose children took lessons from Piraino at the Music City Fencing Club to talk with their kids and report any concern to MNPD’s Youth Services Division at 615-862-7417. Detective Brian Zullo is leading this investigation.
