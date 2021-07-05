NASHVILLE (WSMV) - As hundreds of thousands watched the Music City 4th of July celebration on Broadway Sunday night, officials say not all Metro Police Personnel were out of the blast zone when it started.
Nashville Fire officials say an investigation is underway to find out why the "Let Freedom Sing!" Fireworks show began before they received an all clear.
"The safety of all personnel and the safety of the public is our department’s number one priority," Joseph Pleasant, the Nashville Fire and OEM PIO, said. "We will be actively reviewing the events from Sunday, July 4, 2021 to identify how this incident happened and how to prevent similar situations in the future."
This is an ongoing investigation.
Stay with News4 on-air and online for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.