NASHVILLE (WSMV) - The cause of a fire that killed a woman inside her home over the weekend has been identified by Nashville Fire officials.
The fire department released on Monday that careless smoking caused the fire on Old Fountain Place on Saturday around 1:10 a.m.
When firefighters got to the scene, smoke was coming out of the front building and they made an aggressive attack to quickly extinguish the fire.
A Hermitage woman who was inside the home at the time of the fire was killed. Officials say she was inside a bedroom where the fire started.
Investigators found evidence of smoking in the home. The fire was ruled as accidental.
According to the National Fire Protection Association:
- One in 20 home (5%) home structure fires were started by smoking materials. These fires caused almost one in four (23%) home fire deaths, and one in 10 (10%) home fire injuries.
- Smoking was the leading cause of home fire deaths for the five-year period of 2012-2016. Overall, one of every 31 home smoking material fires resulted in death.
- The leading area of origin for home smoking fires in 2012-2016 was an exterior balcony or open porch (18%).
- Forty-three percent of the deaths were caused by fires that started in the living room. One-third (34%) were caused by fires that began in the bedroom.
To learn more about home fires and smoking materials, click here.
