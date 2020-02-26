NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – A Nashville father is speaking up and claims the teen who shot his 13-year-old son is back on the streets.
The shooting happened on Albion Street on Saturday. Louis Stone’s son, Kedarious, was shot in the shoulder and is still in the hospital hooked up to a ventilator.
“I wish I could trade places with him. It’s just a nightmare,” Stone said.
Metro police arrested a 17-year-old boy on the front steps of a home in the North Nashville neighborhood.
Kedarious has already had one surgery and doctors continue to watch over him.
“I’m up there watching my son fight for his life. His life might never be the same,” Stone said.
Stone said the shooter is his son’s cousin.
While Davidson County’s Juvenile Court couldn’t give any information, police did.
They told News4 the 17 year old was charged with reckless aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
At a juvenile court hearing on Monday, police said the teen pleaded guilty to reckless endangerment. He was released into DCS custody.
It’s news Stone said he was never told.
“Accident or no accident, at the end of the day, justice wasn’t served,” Stone said.
Stone said he isn’t sure how much longer his son will be in the hospital.
