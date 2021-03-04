NASHVILLE (WSMV) - The Nashville Farmers' Market has been a part of our city for nearly 200 years, and you might not know this, but they are open all year round.
The market is located on Rosa L. Parks Boulevard open daily from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Visitors can go to over 20 different restaurants at the market and they also have over 125 vendors throughout the year.
News4's Big Joe on the Go is checking in with popular market and looking at some of its awesome vendors this morning.
Click here to check out all the vendors and restaurants to explore at the Nashville Farmers' Market.
