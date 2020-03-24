NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- The Nashville Farmer's Market will begin hosting a Saturday morning drive-through pickup for customers who have placed pre-orders online, by email, or by phone.
After placing the pre-order using this contact info, customers can swing by Saturday morning between 9AM and Noon at 900 Rosa Parks Blvd. to to join the pickup line. Buyers will not exit their vehicles.
“We remain committed to providing our community with access to fresh healthy food while supporting more than 200 family farms and small businesses,” says Tasha Kennard, executive director of the Market.
With Market being part of city government, Kennard has been able to work closely with the Mayor’s Office and the Metro Health Department to come up with a plan to maintain food access while complying with local, state and federal COVID-19 guidelines.
Lettuce, beef, pasta, herbs and more delivered to your vehicle
Items available for pre-ordering and parking-lot pick-up include seasonal produce, lettuce, microgreens, turnip greens, herbs, dairy, eggs, proteins, honey, fresh juice, pasta, and broth plus hand sanitizer, soap and body care products. In addition, Gardens of Babylon, Batch Nashville, The Picnic Tap, Natchez Hills Winery, The Fountain of Juice and Farm City Coffee are offering online ordering with curbside pick-up and home delivery options.
"Like much of Nashville, the Market has been impacted by two major back-to-back events since early March,” explains Kennard in reference to the March 3 tornado that ripped up part of the Market’s roof and damaged equipment and displays throughout the facility.
“I am constantly amazed by our community’s resilience and commitment to supporting one another.”
