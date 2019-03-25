Sherry and Scott Hollands say their cat, Dobby, is recovering Monday after someone shot him with a BB gun over the weekend.
“We went over and pet him and he still wouldn’t move, which is not normal at all,” said Sherry.
They rushed him to the emergency vet clinic not initially knowing he was shot. The Bellevue couple says the vet told them a BB was lodged in his leg.
“His pelvis is fractured both in the front and the back and he has staples and sutures, well just staples I guess, on the inside of his leg where the BB wound was,” said Sherry.
Dobby is on pain medication and will need to stay mostly confined to his crate for the next 8 weeks so his hip doesn’t collapse, which would require surgery.
The couple believes this shooting was no accident.
“We’re not in the Wild West. He wasn’t a coyote trying to take some chickens. It’s not little house on the prairie here,” said Scott.
The couple called police, but no word yet on who pulled the trigger.
