A Nashville man is desperately pleading for help finding one of the only things he has of his dad's after he died.
Rusty Stone says he was driving his niece to work in his dad's 1983 Chevy Silverado when it started overheating and broke down on Clarksville Highway and Briley Parkway. He came back about four hours later looking for it.
“Someone just completely took it,” said Stone. “I was just stunned. I just couldn’t believe it was gone.”
Stone called police and filed a report. News4 asked metro officials if there is a chance it was towed rather than stolen and was told there is no record of it being towed.
Stone's dad passed away in 2010. Stone says so many of his memories from his teenage years are in the truck. Stone planned to give the truck to his 15-year-old nephew for Christmas.
"I was trying to keep something of his, keep his memory alive for him because that’s all he talked about was fixing it up when he got older," said Stone.
Stone just wants the truck back, no questions asked.
“I mean I don’t care about the motor, the rims or nothing. I can replace that, but the body… It’s just all him," said Stone.
Stone refuses to give up and plans to keep checking junk yards hoping it shows up still in one piece.
Stone describes the truck as a white 1983 Chevy Silverado with gold doors. There's also Dallas Cowboys emblems on both sides of the truck.
