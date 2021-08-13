NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A Nashville family is being featured in People’s Magazine after sharing their inspiring story with the world.
“Even though I am able to smile and talk about the great things about our family, it certainly has been a journey of grief,” said Jessica Turner.
It’s a journey that has changed Jessica Turner’s life. The content creator and mother of three married the love of her life in 2004. But last year they decided to split.
“In the summer of 2020 we decided to divorce, and Matthew moved out because he had come out as gay,” said Turner.
Following their decision, Matthew took to Instagram to share his difficult news with the world.
“There were a lot of tears from all five of us. But our family is one that has always been a family of love, inclusivity, and understanding,” Turner stated.
The family’s love has helped them remain best friends and continue their bond as co-parents.
“He lives just down the street, just a matter of blocks away from me. We see our kids every single day no matter whose house they are staying at” Turner said.
When Matthew’s book became a No. 1 New York Times bestseller, she was even there to cheer him on.
Today they are celebrating together and sharing their story of strength in People’s Magazine.
“To be in an issue that is so special, so meaningful for my family, the people that I love the most, to be a part of it really feels like a dream come true,” said Turner.
