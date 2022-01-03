NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Bass Player Sam Dismuke Senior was hit and killed by a wrong-way driver on New Year's Day.

Family and friends knew Same Dismuke Senior as "Reverend Sam." But, now, his Nashville family has to deal with a senseless tragedy.

"He would help anybody," Sam Dismuke Jr. said about his father.

Everyone else knew him as "Thunder Thumbs," one of the funkiest bass players in town.

"When you heard the bass, you knew who it was," Dismuke Jr. said.

Dismuke Senior, a Nashville native, married his high school sweetheart. He was a carpenter, a mechanic, and a father of three.

"As I grew up and became an adult, he was still my father, but he was my best friend," Dismuke Jr. said.

Police said on Saturday, Dismuke Senior was hit on I-24 West by wrong-way driver Kelvin Mejia-Romero. Metro Police said Mejia-Romero is a repeat DUI offender who got on the highway going the wrong direction.

Metro PD: Wrong-way driver charged after deadly crash on I-24 One person is dead after a three-vehicle crash on Interstate 24 early Saturday morning, according to Metro Police.

"He's my best friend, my brother, gone that quick over something senseless," Eddie Carter, Dismuke Senior's bandmate, said.

Police said Mejia-Romero admitted to drinking before driving, and they said he'd been convicted of DUI twice before.

"I'm very hurt, very angry. It's senseless. In this day and age, if you're going to drink, Uber, Lyft," Carter said. "You could have called the cops and got a sober ride home, so there's no excuse. There's nothing anyone can say at this point to make it acceptable because it's not."

Carter played by Dismuke Senior's side that night just as he has for the past 42 years.

"Just to know: at 2:10, we hugged and embraced and said, 'hey, I'm gonna call you late cause I know we're gonna sleep in tomorrow,'" Carter said. "And you know 35 to 45 mins later, he's gone."

Now, they're focused, not on their anger, but on what Dismuke Senor left behind: family and friends who love and miss him, a legacy and a lifetime of lessons.

"He would say, 'it's going to be ok. You're going to be all right,' and I guess that's the most important thing I want people who know him or loved him to take that away," said Dismuke Junior.

Authorities took Mejia-Romero to the hospital with injuries. Police said that he would be charged with aggravated vehicular homicide when he was discharged.