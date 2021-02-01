ASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A family in Nashville is searching for their beloved dog.
The McKays' 4-year-old Irish wolf-dog, Fergus, went missing after another car rear-ended them. The crash happened at the intersection of Franklin Road and Tyne Boulevard Saturday night.
"Totally unexpected. No clue that it was coming. We just felt the impact. It pushed our car through the intersection. We turned around. The dog was gone. He's never been outside of our backyard, so you know it's uncertain if he'd be able to find his way back home," Mickey McKay said.
Mckay said he crashed through the back window and then took off.
"He looked to be limping," Mckay said. "We lost track of him after he crossed into the parking lot Judson Baptist."
The Mckays are not giving up their search. They hope someone recognizes Fergus and gives them a call.
"He's a big dog, so he's very recognizable. He stands about 38 inches at the shoulder, about 200 lbs. If you see him, he stands out. If you could look through your storage sheds. Your open garages, look through your shrubs. See if you can find where the dog may be hiding," said McKay.
Fergus has gray shaggy hair and is wearing a green collar.
If you see him, please call 203-858-9837.
