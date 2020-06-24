The Fairgrounds Nashville - Drone - March 2020
 
 

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -  There will be no indoor events at the Nashville Fairgrounds through July.

As Nashville remains in Phase 3, this announcement means that venues can only have a maximum crowd size of 250 people. So, the officials with the fairgrounds have canceled the July Flea Market and expo events scheduled for July.

“We understand that things will have to run differently once we reopen and our staff is working on those new procedures. While we are encouraged that Nashville has advanced to another stage in its reopening plan, we remain vigilant out of concern for the health and safety of our guests and staff,” Fairgrounds executive director Laura Womack said in a statement on Wednesday.

