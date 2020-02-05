NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- A lawsuit brought against Metro Nashville by the "Save Our Fairgrounds" group will be headed to trial, according to a judge.
Lawyers for Metro Nashville filed a motion to dismiss and a motion for partial summary judgment late in 2019, and on January 30th those motions were denied by Chancellor Ellen Hobbs Lyle.
The case will now go to trial, seeking to prevent Metro Nashville from moving forward with the MLS stadium project long planned for the Fairgrounds site.
The group says there isn't enough room for the racetrack, state fair, flea market, and new stadium as it's designed.
There is a possibility the trial won't get started until late in the year, perhaps as late as October. If that happens, the future of Nashville's MLS franchise could be at risk.
Nashville SC will start playing at Nissan Stadium later this month, and the plan had been to call that stadium home until the fairgrounds project was completed sometime in 2022.
