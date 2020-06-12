NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The homeless shelter at the Nashville Fairgrounds will remain open "for the foreseeable future," according to a Metro spokesperson.
The city set up the shelter in March for homeless people who become ill from COVID-19 and non-infected homeless people who wanted shelter. The shelter is run by the Office of Emergency Management. News 4's Nancy Amons asked why the shelter would continue indefinitely.
".. because COVID-19 continues to be a concern for our homeless population. Until that changes the fairgrounds will continue to be used as an overflow shelter to the shelters in Nashville," spokesperson Joseph Pleasant wrote in an e-mail.
Mayor Cooper signed off on the plan, according to his spokesperson.
Tonya Jackson is a flea market vendor who was concerned to hear the news from Amons.
"It kind of makes you stand back and rethink, 'what are we going to do now?'" Jackson said.
The flea market and other events started up in the brand new expo buildings in September when it first opened, but they were only in the new buildings for six months before COVID-19 hit.
"We were going to hang in there for a while, but now that the homeless are going to be there for awhile I don't know what we're going to do," she said.
The fairgrounds shelter has been controversial. A man who tested positive and was supposed to remain in quarantine instead left and was arrested two miles away.
Events at the Expo Centers would be allowed to start back in Phase Four. Nashville is currently stuck in Phase Two, with each phase initially expected to last at least two weeks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.