NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- Organizers have cancelled the monthly Nashville Fairgrounds Flea Market for March, over coronavirus concerns.
Citing guidance from both the Tennessee Department of Health and Metro Public Health Department, Fairgrounds Nashville Director Laura Womack announced the cancellation as a precaution against the possible spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus.
The Friday through Sunday flea market was planned for March 27th, 28th, and 29th.
Vendors will be given the opportunity to use their March reservations on the next month the flea market is held.
“We did not make this decision without careful consideration, knowing that 500 small businesses will be impacted,” Womack said. “We also take our responsibility to care for our employees, vendor community, customers, and the general public very seriously during this time of recommended social distancing.”
