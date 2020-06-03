NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - National Republican party members are visiting Music City Thursday to look at it as a potential site to host their national convention.
The RNC is scheduled to take place August 24th through the 27th.
It was originally supposed to be held in Charlotte, North Carolina.
However, on Wednesday President Trump tweeted Governor Roy Cooper and his representatives refused to guarantee the use of their arena. Governor Roy Cooper said he could not promise a full scale convention.
He cited his reasoning as concerns over public health amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Now Nashville is in the running.
Nashville coronavirus task force leader, Dr. Alex Jahangir, said it could potentially put more people at risk of transmitting the virus.
“You’re bringing people in from all over the country," he said. "I think the risk of people cross contaminating each other and really getting a new cluster in a new outbreak because of the event like that. There’s not a far reach at all. I think any large convention can undo the good that we’ve done so far.”
Governor Bill Lee said in a press conference on Wednesday that they are still in the very early stages of conversation about having the convention in Nashville.
Both Nashville and Las Vegas were looked at as hosts before Charlotte.
