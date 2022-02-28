NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A Russian and Eastern European bakery in Nashville says they took down all Russian decorations after Russia invaded Ukraine last week. They are doing this to show they support Ukraine.
Inside Aleksey’s Market, customers like Richard Bugan, line up for their Fat Tuesday paczki fix.
“They’re busy,” Bugan explained. “They are pumping these things out, but they can’t keep up with demand.”
Although the sign outside says they are a Russian and Eastern European bakery, inside people and products show their Ukrainian pride.
“I am from Ukraine,” said Jane Kvaternyuk, the market’s owner. “Last few days a lot of people just come to the store to support us, buy something to support Ukraine.”
Kvaternyuk said she made the decision to get rid of all Russian flags and decorations, so the attention is on her home. She also mentioned that she has friends and family in Ukraine right now during the Russian invasion. She tries to keep this out of her mind.
“We are just trying to keep up just more busy than usual because we always think about the situation in Ukraine," she said.
“We hope that after all of what is happening it will comfort them,” said customer, Veronica Milosta.
No matter what happens overseas, this customer community knows where their support lies.
Kvaternyuk said all the proceeds from their paczki sales will go to Ukraine. Tuesday will be their busiest day, so order ahead of time.
