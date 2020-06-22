NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Nashville entered Phase Three of its reopening plan on Monday weeks after entering Phase Two and following a rise of confirmed cases in Davidson County.
With the signing of Executive Order 7, Nashville will remain in Phase 3 for 28 days until July 20. At that time, the mayor and health officials will reassess entering into Phase 4 of the plan.
One of the biggest changes for Nashville comes for small venues, which can now open at 50 percent capacity. No more than 250 people are allowed at the venues, no dance floors are permitted, and encouraging social distancing practices.
Bars that do not serve food can now operate at 50 percent capacity as well. However, seating in the bar area is not allowed at this time. However, ancillary entertainment can resume if shared items are cleaned after each use. Those activities include:
- pool
- darts
- shuffleboard
- foosball
All Metro parks and facilities are opening, at the discretion of parks and police departments, including:
- playgrounds
- dog parks
- basketball courts
- picnic shelters
- splash pads
- skate parks
Metro camps including day and overnight family camps can operate at full capacity.
Restaurants may continue to offer dine-in service at 75 percent capacity and retail and commercial businesses may continue operating at 75 percent capacity. They must continue the following:
- screen employees daily
- post signage for customers to patronize the business safely
- keep self-service areas closed
- continue other safeguards required by previous Public Health Orders
With Phase Three, Nashvillians will still need to abide by the following precautions:
- working from home if possible
- masks should be worn in public settings
- Those 65 years of age and older or with underlying health conditions should continue to stay home if possible
