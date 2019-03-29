FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) - Elvis Presley may be gone, but he came to life on Friday in Franklin.
Twenty of the world’s greatest Elvis performers paid tribute to him as part of the weekend-long Elvis Fest.
All the performers are the real deal.
Everywhere you go in Franklin, Elvis is everywhere.
A mostly grey-haired crowd came to Franklin Theater on Friday to see Elvis again – the 50s, 60s and 70s versions – from the 20 best Elvis stylists in the world, competing for the King’s crown.
“I watched him on Ed Sullivan,” said one of the attendees. “They wouldn’t show him from the waist down, only from the waist up.”
The standards today have changed. The way he moved captured audiences then and it still works today.
This is truly a tribute, not shlocky Elvis wannabees.
These performers have all worked on the songs and body moves for years.
“Many hours of preparation and studying Elvis to try to recreate just a glimpse of it on stage. That's what we do,” said one of the performers.
They did it so well, energized by standing ovations from 70-year-olds.
“You have to hold it in and stay calm. You got to play that cool, calm collected guy. it was Elvis. He was cool on stage, so that energy we feed off of,” said one of the performers.
Tickets for the Nashville Elvis Festival are available for Saturday and Sunday. Click for ticket information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.