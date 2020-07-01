NASHVILLE, TENN. (WSMV) - Nashville Electric is rolling out a new year-long payment plan to help people catch up on overdue bills.
As of right now, the company is not disconnecting service through the month of July whether you’ve paid a bill or not. NES has also waived $1.9 million in late fees.
Anyone with overdue bills will be automatically enrolled in the 12-month plan. The plan works by taking your total current bill before splitting it up evenly and adding it on top of each monthly bill moving forward.
