NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Research shows that only a small percentage of teachers in the U.S. are African-American men, but one local school is working to change that.
When Executive Principal, Dr. Jamie Jenkins arrived at East Nashville Magnet, he was one of only four African-American male educators.
Today, that number has quadrupled, beating national statistics.
“I’m really proud of that because when our kids come here, they can find someone to connect with,” said Dr. Jenkins.
To celebrate their group of black educators, the men took a collaborative photo outside of the school showing students that representation matters.
The photo’s caption read:
“We are more than what the media may portray! We are so much more than linebackers and power forwards, but we are definitely game changers! We are teachers, coaches, SROs, administrators, and executive principals! Introducing the brothers at the Eastside Empire—dedicated to educating the next generation of leaders! I witness these men consistently sacrificing and pouring into our youth. I am proud of them all and honored to lead with them!”
