NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Music City has made another top 10 list just in time for Valentine's Day.
Nashville has earned the top spot on DatingAdvice.com's "North America's 10 Most Romantic Cities" guide.
The article reads: "We think Nashville is the most romantic city in North America because there’s so much to do and see here, and yet couples can also be content doing nothing at all except sitting with a drink and enjoying the friendly Southern atmosphere."
Some of the tourist locations mentioned in the article are the Grand Ole Opry, First Tennessee Park, Gaylord Opryland and Arnold’s Country Kitchen.
Here's the full list:
- Nashville
- Quebec City, Quebec
- Savannah, Ga.
- Austin, Texas
- Greenville, S.C.
- Norfolk, Va.
- Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic
- Victoria, British Columbia
- San Miguel de Allende, Mexico
- Napa, Calif.
Here's how the website made its list:
We assessed more than 50 well-known romantic destinations based on the quality of their historic sites, hotels, restaurants, bars, wineries, public parks, and tourism statistics gathered from various news outlets, including USA Today, Global News, and other sources.
We then looked at customer reviews on TripAdvisor, Yelp, Facebook, and other media outlets to discover the most popular events and attractions in each city to determine our rankings.
Click here to read the full article on "North America's 10 Most Romantic Cities."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.