NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A Nashville lawyer specializing in driving under the influence cases was charged with DUI himself on Friday.
A Metro Police officer found Richard Dumas Jr. sleeping in his car on Nolensville Pike near the intersection of Winston Avenue. The officer knocked on the car's window. However, the affidavit states that Dumas did not wake up.
According to the affidavit, Dumas woke up and drove off the road as the officer opened the door. The affidavit states that Dumas' vehicle went down a steep ditch.
The affidavit states that the officer "noticed the strong odor of an alcoholic beverage" coming from Dumas, and then, he vomited. Another officer tried to talk with Dumas, but the affidavit states, "he was unable to stand without falling down." The affidavit continues that Dumas had "trouble staying awake" and "had extremely slurred speech."
The affidavit states officers took Dumas into custody, and that's when he refused a blood test. After that, officers took him to the night court without incident.
Dumas is a practicing defense and DUI lawyer at the Dumas Law Office.
