NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – A Nashville man’s bandmate is speaking about how he’s going to be remembered.
Metro police said 28-year-old Dillon Gasca was walking on I-40 East near Fesslers Lane when he was hit and killed on Saturday.
The band, Ferris and the Wheels, was getting ready to perform at The Five Spot in September. It was going to be the band’s first concert since the pandemic.
They tell News4 that concert will now be dedicated to Dillon.
Geoff Ferris and another member of the band met Dillon at a guitar store three years ago. There was an instant connection.
"We just knew we wanted to play music with this guy. We were just already telling jokes and we just met the guy,” Ferris said.
He’s now holding on to those memories.
MNPD said the driver who hit Dillon stopped and called police.
"Dillon played a show Friday night and then he wandered off from the show at 10:30 and that's all we knew and that he was missing,” Ferris said.
Ferris said he became concerned when he didn’t hear from Dillon. Monday morning, police identified him as the person killed on the interstate.
"We've just been trying to pick each other up with what Dillon would say like a joke, a smile, or sense of humor,” Ferris said.
Ferris said Dillon had so many more years to inspire and play the drums. His passion was music.
Ferris said the 28 year old had dreams of getting married and having a family of his own.
"He loved his family. He loved his friends, loved music in that order and my heart breaks for his family,” Ferris said.
While the loss is devastating, Ferris just thinks what Dillon would say to get him through this difficult time.
"He would give me a really calm smile and let me know it's going to be alright and keep going. You can miss me, but I’ll be here and here,” Ferris said.
Police said no charges are anticipated against the driver.
Friends said a memorial event will be held for Dillon at Paddy O’ Furniture at 4101 Sidco Drive in Nashville on Thursday at 7:00 p.m.
A gofundme page has been created by the family to help with funeral expenses.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.