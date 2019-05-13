NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - An analysis of crash data of tractor-trailer accidents in Nashville in the past two years shows Nashville drivers are causing nearly as many crashes as the drivers of the big rigs.
The data from the Tennessee Highway Patrol also shows that the crashes are increasing each year, with 700 more crashes in 2018 compared to 2014.
“As the more people move here, we're seeing a lot more of these calls,” said personal injury attorney Rocky McElhaney.
A News4 I-Team investigation analyzed the crashes, finding more than 11,000 drivers have been involved in tractor-trailer crashes in Nashville since 2014.
Nashville is a transportation hub, in which three interstates meet around the city.
The News4 I-Team mapped every tractor-trailer crash in the last two years.
The map shows a stunning amount of accidents in and around the city, with the most occurring on Interstate 40 and Interstate 24, especially especially coming into the city from the north and heading southeast towards Murfreesboro.
We also wanted to know who was most at fault for causing the crashes.
The THP’s data shows in 2018, 53% of all crashes were the fault of tractor-trailer drivers, meaning 47% were caused by other drivers.
According to the THP data, the single factor causing drivers to cause accidents is improperly changing lanes in front of a truck.
Tractor-trailer drivers stress that they need the length of a football field to stop completely.
That same data shows the biggest factor for tractor-trailer drivers in causing accidents is improperly following other drivers.
Commercial Driver License instructor Tonya Armstrong said she’s honest with her students, saying to drive in Nashville traffic is extremely hard.
“We try to tell our students that they're basically driving 60-foot-long, extremely heavy-weighted bomb,” Armstrong said.
