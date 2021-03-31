Adopt a Golden Nashville China Rescue Dogs

Adopt a Golden Nashville China Rescue Dogs

 Courtesy Adopt a Golden Nashville

NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Adopt a Golden Nashville is happy to welcome four of its newest rescues coming all the way from China. 

The rescue says the Golden Retrievers named Diana, Finna, Richie, and Bobo will be picked up this week in Atlanta and driven back to Nashville. 

Adopt a Golden Nashville China Rescue Dogs

Adopt a Golden Nashville China Rescue Dogs

"We are eternally grateful for the tireless efforts of our wonderful volunteers who give their time and open their homes to these beautiful dogs. Without them, this very special mission would not be possible," Meredith Hyjek, an 8-year volunteer for Adopt a Golden Nashville, said. 

The four Goldens were rescued by an organization called, "China Rescue Dogs."

 

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

 

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.