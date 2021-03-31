NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Adopt a Golden Nashville is happy to welcome four of its newest rescues coming all the way from China.
The rescue says the Golden Retrievers named Diana, Finna, Richie, and Bobo will be picked up this week in Atlanta and driven back to Nashville.
"We are eternally grateful for the tireless efforts of our wonderful volunteers who give their time and open their homes to these beautiful dogs. Without them, this very special mission would not be possible," Meredith Hyjek, an 8-year volunteer for Adopt a Golden Nashville, said.
The four Goldens were rescued by an organization called, "China Rescue Dogs."
