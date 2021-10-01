NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – The flu season is upon us. With people back at work and school, experts say we could see the normal level of flu cases this year.
Infectious disease experts at Vanderbilt said flu cases were down last year because of the pandemic. Mitigation strategies were in place like social distancing and facial coverings.
But experts said this flu season could be quite different.
"Now we're in situation where we've gone back to school, many people have gone back to work,” Dr. Aima Ahonkhai said. “Many mitigation strategies have reduced so we're fairly certain that flu cases are going to rise to the levels that we're accustomed too."
Doctors said it's safe to get the flu and covid vaccine at the same time.
“So whether you're getting it from your local pharmacy or your local drug store or at your doctor's office you can definitely get both the coronavirus and the flu vaccine administered the same time and same day,” Ahonkhai said.
According to health experts, the flu infects between 10 to 50 million in the u-s each year. The flu vaccine helps reduce risks of severe complications.
Ahonkhai said wearing masks in indoor crowded settings is important especially among unvaccinated groups to protect and decrease the transmission of coronavirus and the flu.
“The people who are infected about one to ten percent of people die from influenza every year and many people don't realize that so the vaccine is an important preventative,” Ahonkhai said.
