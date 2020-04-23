NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – A doctor at Tristar Skyline Medical Center told News4 people are scared they might catch the coronavirus and are avoiding treating serious injuries.
In some cases, they’re waiting days before they go to the hospital.
"We've had one patient who came in almost 14 hours later after a large head bleed. Could've easily died at home,” Dr. Murray Arons with Tristar Skyline Medical Center said.
Dr. Arons said people are afraid hospitals are overrun with coronavirus patients, but that’s not the case here.
"It's nothing like that in the Nashville area at this time. Most of our hospitals actually have very low census. We're able to segregate the COVID patients very effectively from non-COVID patients,” Dr. Arons said.
Dr. Arons said hospital staff essentially tests every patient before they leave the ER. Once they get the results back, that decides whether someone will go to the COVID unit.
"We haven't had a single patient that's gotten infected after coming to the hospital. So, we just want people to know that they're taking a much bigger risk by staying at home with potentially a deadly illness than coming to the hospital and getting the help they would normally get,” Dr. Arons said.
The neurovascular intensive care unit at Tristar Medical Center was nearly empty on Thursday. Usually, it’s full.
In the last two weeks, Dr. Arons said about a half dozen people waited to come to the hospital. The medical emergencies ranged from strokes to broken bones.
"If you fracture a leg and you don't get to the hospital timely, you can develop severe blood clots, which can be life threatening,” Dr. Arons said.
Dr. Arons worries more people might delay getting treatment out of fear they'll get infected with the coronavirus.
He stressed you should go to the hospital if you need medical attention and don't wait.
