Dr. James Hilldreth, a respected infectious disease expert, spoke out Thursday about why he's telling the truth about COVID-19.
He also provided context about what he calls a 'truly scary possibility" - the possibility that the virus is mutating and could reinfect someone who's already had COVID-19.
"There are some questions about COVID-19 that we urgently need to find answers to," Dr. Hildreth said. "In the last couple of months in at least three countries, a really disturbing observation has been made," he said.
You may have seen headlines like a recent one in the Wall Street Journal: "South Korea's New Coronavirus twist: recovered patients test positive again."
Hildreth said this suggests one of three possibilities- one is that the test returned a false positive; second, that the virus stays dormant in our system until triggered to come back.
And the third: there really is a second infection.
"What that means is the immunity that we have is not long-lasting, or that the virus has mutated, and immunity no longer works. And that is truly a scary possibility," he said.
NBC News reported that "the coronavirus has mutated and appears to be more contagious," based on one recent scientific study.
Hildreth went on with a surprising comment.
"The other thing I want to say is that I've been getting a lot of comments from individuals who seem to think that science is a nuisance and that by speaking of the science we are creating trouble for folks," he said.
Dr Hildreth went on to say that he took an oath as a doctor to do no harm.
"So as long as it can be helpful in keeping people alive and safe, we are going to continue to tell you the truth about the science of all this," he said.
The good news, Dr Hildreth said, is that there is a lot we do know - for example - that widespread testing - and precautions like covering our faces - helps stop the spread.
