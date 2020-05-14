NASHVILLE (WSMV) - As part of a phased approach for reopening facilities during the COVID-19 pandemic, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District will be opening its corps-managed campgrounds within the Cumberland River Basin in Tennessee June 1, 2020.
Nashville District’s corps-managed campgrounds in Kentucky will reopen June 11 in alignment with Kentucky’s recently announced “Phase 2” reopening plan.
Individuals with reservations impacted by this closure will have an opportunity to modify their reservation in order to avoid cancellation of dates beyond June 10. The deadline to complete any modifications to reservations is May 25.
While these campgrounds and most day use areas will be accessible for visitors to enjoy in June, a return to full operations will continue to be phased and services may be limited.
Issuance of special event permits, special activity permits or letters of permission for small gatherings, as well as small USACE sponsored events to include interpretive programs, public meetings, and other public gatherings, can resume in accordance with federal, state or local guidelines for social gatherings.
This announcement applies to all Corps-managed campgrounds and recreation areas at Lake Barkley, Lake Cumberland, Laurel River Lake and Martins Fork Lake in Kentucky, and Cheatham Lake, J. Percy Priest Lake, Old Hickory Lake, Cordell Hull Lake, Center Hill Lake and Dale Hollow Lake in Tennessee.
The Corps of Engineers reminds all visitors to follow these steps to recreate responsibly: honor the six-foot social distance rule, stay away from parks and recreation areas if you are sick or have symptoms, keep parks clean by practicing “pack in and pack out” etiquette, and always wear a life jacket when near the water.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.