NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Nashville has 10 dams that are operated by the Corps of Engineers. These dams located in Nashville's Cumberland River Basin prevented an estimated $1.8 billion in flood damages during the March flooding.
You may remember the torrent of rain from March that caused the area to temporarily shutdown. Homes were flooded, cars were swept away, and an unfortunate few lost their lives as a result of the rain.
The area received more than 7 inches of rain from March 27th to March 28th, making it the second-highest two-day total since precipitation records were kept in 1871.
The dams served as crucial storage reservoirs that let smaller and unregulated waterways return to normal levels.
This equates to 586 billion gallons of water. The water was safely stored behind these dams to allow downstream unregulated floodwaters to subside. Once downstream conditions allowed, this stored water was released in a controlled fashion over a period of many weeks. - Robert Dillingham, hydraulic engineer in the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District Water Management Section
Water Management Section Chief Manager William Terry says these dam projects play a vital role in supporting flood risk management.
