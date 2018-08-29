News4 has confirmed with a Metro Police officer that District Attorney Glenn Funk was issued a speeding ticket Wednesday morning in a school zone.
Funk was pulled over around 7:00 a.m. He was caught driving 26 mph in a 15 mph zone and was issued a ticket.
Students were arriving to school at Hume-Fogg High School in downtown Nashville when Funk got the ticket.
News4 reached out to the District Attorney's office for comment. Funk said he sped up not realizing he was still in a school zone. He said he plans to send in payment for the ticket and apply for traffic school.
According to Nashville's Traffic Violations Bureau, 195 tickets have been issued to drivers speeding in school zones since August 1, 2018.
