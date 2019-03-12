The Catholic Diocese of Nashville has published six more names of priests and one religious brother accused of abusing minors.
All but one of the accused are dead.
The priests are Kenneth Gansmann, James Kemper, Walter Emala, Anthony Stredny, Frank Iazzetta, James Pratt, who is still alive, and Peter Richardson. The religious brother was Bill Wright.
The Diocese is asking anyone who knows of or suspects child abuse taking place to report it to them and police.
