NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Many Nashville families are dealing with an unexpected challenge brought on by the pandemic.
One in three families in Nashville struggle to afford diapers, and now, a new report from The Washington Post says diaper banks are struggling to keep up with the demand.
Fortunately, there's a way you can help.
The Nashville Diaper Connection is a local organization looking to provide families in need with essentials — diapers included.
If you'd like to donate supplies, or your time, you can find out how to get involved by clicking here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.