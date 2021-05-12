NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Metro Nashville Police Department are trying to identify a man who robbed 3 different convenience stores over night on Wednesday.
According to Metro Police, South Precinct detectives are working to identify the man who robbed the following convenience stores:
The Police said that during the Mapco robbery, the suspect showed the clerk the butt of the firearm concealed in his clothing. Police added that in the other two cases he announced to the workers, "this is a robbery" and indicated that he had a weapon in his possession. Workers did not see the weapon in these cases.
Police said the suspect is a man in his mid-20s and is approximately 6 feet tall with a thin build. The suspect changed his clothes in between robberies.
Nashville Police are asking anyone who recognizes the suspect to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.
