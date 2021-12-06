NASHVILLE (WSMV) - East Precinct detectives are working to identify two men who are suspected of burglarizing Chicago Style Gyros back in September.
According to police, the incident occurred at the restaurant located at 2804 Gallatin Pike on the morning of Sep.23. The suspects took thousands of dollars’ worth of restaurant equipment, including a freezer, grill, and cooler.
They arrived just before 6 a.m. in a silver four door Jeep with a trailer that they loaded the equipment and other items on.
Police have described the suspects as two men who appear to be in their late 20s or 30s.
Anyone who recognizes them from the photos above is asked to call East Investigations at 615-862-7525 or Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.
