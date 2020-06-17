NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - As Nashville continues its phased reopenings, not everyone is rushing back out to businesses and appointments. Some are still being cautious and playing it safe, while some businesses are making great efforts to put their customers at ease.
At Nashville Dentistry, they’re using a Clorox 360 Electrostatic Machine to completely decontaminate every room immediately after each patient.
“It takes thirty seconds to spray the room,” said Ashish Patel. “It will literally kill everything and Coronavirus is one of the items that it does.”
They’re also using a fogger throughout the entire office every evening, and no one is allowed inside the office until the start time of their appointment. It’s all in an effort to get patients back to the dentist’s office after the long lockdown.
“I think it’s getting to a point where a tooth that’s hurting, they can’t wait anymore and they need to get it taken care of,” Patel said.
Some offices are charging patients an extra fee to offset their PPE costs, this one isn’t. Instead, Dr. Patel says it’s his responsibility to make his patients feel comfortable.
“Before they used to have a schedule, brush their teeth first thing in the morning, and now, it’s turning into 4 o’clock and they haven’t brushed their teeth because they’re working from home,” Patel said. “It’s hard getting back into a routine. And I think that’s the biggest adjustment because we’re definitely seeing it in their gums.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.