NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- Eighteen years have passed since two planes taken over by terrorists on September 11, slammed into the World Trade Towers. 9-11 is burned into the national memory.
A Tennessee dentist, played a major role to help bring closure to some of the families of the three-thousand people who died that day.
Dr. Mike Tabor, who has a family dental practice in Nashville, is also one of only one-hundred forensic dentists in the country. in 2001, he was summoned from Nashville to New York City, with the task of identifying the countless victims of the terror attack.
"In some ways, it seems like yesterday, and sometimes, it seems like a distant dream," said Tabor.
Shortly after the 9-11 terrorist attack on the World Trade Towers, Dr. Tabor, joined a team of specialists at ground zero, charged with putting names to unidentified bodies found in the debris, primarily using dental information.
"We identified one-thousand of the three-thousand victims,"said Tabor.
As far as the other victims, identification was impossible.
"Vaporized, ceased to exist, when you have an explosion so enormous, the entire contents are reduced to powder, then all bets are off," said Tabor.
What Tabor will never forget at ground zero, are the family members, holding pictures of loved ones, and the pleas he heard everyday to find them, to give them the closure they desperately needed.
"Now my son who worked for fire hall so and so is missing, you have to help me find my son, we got no training with that Alan, it was just so emotionally devastating," said Tabor.
And the letter he found stapled to a dental chart, on his first day, a note from a seven year-old, that Tabor kept bottled up for years, emotionally unable to speak about it.
"It was just so touching, and it says, dear Doctor, thank you for helping to try to find my daddy, I sure hope he isn't dead, he is a New York firefighter, thanks for all that you've done, love, Alex," said Tabor
Eighteen years later, Tabor has one goal.
"We as humans, owe it to our fellow humans, we cannot let this go, to be forgotten, we just can't let it happen," said Tabor.
