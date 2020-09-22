Nashville daughter runs bake sale for mother with cancer

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A young woman is using her love for baking to help out her mother battling stage 4 appendix cancer.
Haley Frey has turned Facebook to an online bake sale.
Frey has posted snapshots of fresh baked treats that will hopefully help with her mother’s surgery cost.
In just two days, Frey said posts to community Facebook pages have been met with dozens and dozens of comments.
“I have had nothing but absolute support. I went into my Venmo this morning and I have like $1,500 from people who saw my Facebook and were like, I don’t eat sweets but my mom had cancer or my dad had cancer, my aunt went through this," Frey said. "It’s close to my heart and I want to help you out."
She’s busy baking banana bread, Amish whoopie pies, and cancer ribbon cookies.
Frey’s mother is 50-years-old and she has been battling the illness for almost two years.
She said her parents insurance will not cover all the surgery cost.
The procedure will be about 12 hours.
“She has a ton of cancer. It’s about 40 pounds worth of tumor,” said Frey.
Frey said she’s just wants to ensure her mom is taken care of.
“Through everything, she is my rock. I love baking so as long as people keep buying, I’ll keep putting stuff up.”
If you are interested in purchasing any of Frey’s baked goods or donating click below.
Anyone looking to reach Frey, can try the following social media:
- https://www.facebook.com/haley.frey.33
- https://www.facebook.com/PartnersinGrind-105417057490926
- https://www.instagram.com/haley.frey31/
- https://www.instagram.com/partnersingrind2/
- Venmo: @Haley-Frey
- Cash-App: $haleyf31
- GiveSendGo: https://www.givesendgo.com/GJSB#.Xzaazlonu-A.telegram
- Call 570-380-9452
