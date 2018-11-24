NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -- It's been a heartbreaking month for a Nashville father Juan Adams.
His 18-year-old son Brandon was shot and killed outside McGavock High School earlier this month. Now, weeks later, police still haven't found his son's killer.
Saturday night, his attention turned from what he can't control toward what he can -- keeping other kids away from the end of a gun -- and he's doing it in a way that pays tribute to one of his late son's greatest enjoyments in life: basketball.
It was Adams' favorite thing to do with his son, Brandon, and now he's keeping his son's memory alive right where Brandon would be -- in the gym.
The purpose of this basketball camp is to take a stand against violence and keep our streets crime-free by replacing a gun in hand with a basketball.
"I know my son would want me to keep basketball going," Adams said. "It's something we loved and shared together."
Adams works with the Nashville Youth Basketball Association to end violence, and he's using his tragedy to spread the word. The message from the camp today was simple but strong: a split second decision can either make or break the rest of your life.
"We've got to bring awareness to the city and the crime and the violence," he said.
The camp today was completely free, offering basketball tips, drills and skills to kids in the neighborhood -- but most importantly, it provides kids with a mentor that they can trust.
Adams told campers if they ever need a helping hand or a word of advice they could find him exactly where he and Brandon would be.
"I'm in the gym at least five days a week," he said. "Every time I come off McGavock Pike to the parking lot, he's in here with me."
Adams credits his strength to his faith in God and the platform he now has to reach people.
"I'll be honest, it was just something God told me," he explained. "He said 'you have a bigger mission,' and, by giving me the example of me and my son...he just made everything plain and clear for me."
Adams has found a new purpose since he lost his son, and its to help families affected by gun violence, turning tragedy into hope for the future.
For more information about the Nashville Youth Basketball Association, click here.
