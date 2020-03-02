NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) — The Nashville Conventions and Visitors Corp says at least 11 businesses have pulled out of holding conferences or conventions in Music City because of coronavirus.
He says they’re citing an abundance of caution in deciding not to travel because they don’t want employees to get sick or be quarantined should the virus spread in the United States.
Those groups would’ve brought about 300 people each, which means a loss in revenue to hotels, restaurants, bars, and gift shops.
Butch Spyridon, President & CEO, Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp says, "We're panic averse, we like to operate on facts and be proactive so the potential impact could be enormous for not just Nashville but the travel industry globally so we obviously are concerned. We would be the first to be impacted significantly and quite possibly the largest impact."
The tourism industry brings in about $7 billion dollars a year.
BNA says they’re continuing normal operations while keeping in contact with the CDC, FAA, TSA, medical professionals and industry organizations and stands ready to implement any operational changes as directed by authorities should that become necessary.
No one in Tennessee has tested positive for coronavirus.
