NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A longtime Nashville criminal justice advocate, who was arrested last month for breaking into the Downtown Detention Center, was arrested again last night.
The Davidson County Sheriff's Office says 50-year-old Alex Friedmann was charged with a Class A Felony vandalism charge and is being held on a $2.5 million bond.
Sheriff Daron Hall will be holding a news conference at the Downtown Detention Center to give more details about Friedmann's arrest.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
Friedmann was free on bond after he was accused of entering the DDC on at least four different occasions under false pretenses since December 26th, 2019.
They say Friedmann was seen on surveillance video on December 30th, 2019, dressed like a construction worker in a yellow vest and dust mask.
This story is still developing. Stay with News4 on-air and online for updates.
