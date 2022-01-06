Nashville crews working to treat roads
Carol Donelson

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - As snow continues to stick to the roads in Nashville, Department of Transportation crews are treating and clearing the streets.

However, Mayor John Cooper tweeted that several areas across Music City "are quite slick." He advised drivers to be safe and stay home if possible.

"Such weather conditions are not ideal for travel," Cooper tweeted.

Cooper was not alone as Metro Police tweeted a video about road conditions.

"As you can see, we have some pretty substantial weather, and we want to ask you to please stay home, don't go out into this stuff unless you absolutely have to," Metro Police Sgt. Henry Particelli said.

After the snow, the Nashville Office of Emergency Management warns residents about the "dangerously frigid levels" expected on Thursday and Friday.

OEM will send out cold patrols on Thursday and Friday evenings. They are working "to make sure people needing shelter can get out of the cold." They will provide blankets, gloves, hand warmers, and other care items.

The Extreme Cold Weather Shelter will remain open until Saturday. It is set up at 3230 Brick Church Pike.

Department of Emergency Communications is responding to 20 weather-related incidents:

 

