NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - As snow continues to stick to the roads in Nashville, Department of Transportation crews are treating and clearing the streets.

However, Mayor John Cooper tweeted that several areas across Music City "are quite slick." He advised drivers to be safe and stay home if possible.

"Such weather conditions are not ideal for travel," Cooper tweeted.

Cooper was not alone as Metro Police tweeted a video about road conditions.

"As you can see, we have some pretty substantial weather, and we want to ask you to please stay home, don't go out into this stuff unless you absolutely have to," Metro Police Sgt. Henry Particelli said.

After the snow, the Nashville Office of Emergency Management warns residents about the "dangerously frigid levels" expected on Thursday and Friday.

OEM will send out cold patrols on Thursday and Friday evenings. They are working "to make sure people needing shelter can get out of the cold." They will provide blankets, gloves, hand warmers, and other care items.

The Extreme Cold Weather Shelter will remain open until Saturday. It is set up at 3230 Brick Church Pike.

Department of Emergency Communications is responding to 20 weather-related incidents:

20 weather-related incidents: 9 – safety hazards (7 weather related, cars stuck on hills and exit ramps, etc.)

2 injury accidents (both w/units on scene)

9 non-injury accidents blocking lanes – at least 3 of these still pending dispatched responders at 0830

Closings, working remotely Metro General Services eBid is closed today and Metro Postal will be making some, but not all, deliveries.

Employees in the Metro Clerk’s Office will be working remotely Thursday, January 6, 2022. The window will be closed to customers.

Davidson County Register of Deeds Offices are closed on Thursday.

Davidson County Election Commission is closed Thursday.

Metro Nashville Human Resources will be fully operational Thursday but working remotely. All ways to contact our office are available on Metro HR’s website.

The Office of the Metropolitan Trustee will be working remotely Thursday, and the lobby/office is closed. The office will close completely at 12 noon.

Metro Department of Law Working remotely.

General Sessions Courts - Only General Sessions jail dockets in 3a, 3c and 4b will operate Thursday. All criminal bond/settlement and civil dockets are closed.

Due to State closures, Juvenile Court will be closed today except for preliminary hearings at 9:30 a.m. and detention hearings at 10:30 a.m. Please do not come in unless you are involved in those hearings. We apologize to those who are already on the road. Juvenile Court will be completely closed tomorrow (Friday, January 7th).

All Metro Action Commission programs and services will be handled remotely in anticipation of the inclement weather on Thursday.

Heating Safety Keep anything that can burn at least three feet away from heating equipment, like the furnace, fireplace, wood stove, or portable space heater.

Have a three-foot “kid-free zone” around open fires and space heaters.

Never use your oven to heat your home.

Have a qualified professional install stationary space heating equipment, water heaters or central heating equipment according to the local codes and manufacturer’s instructions.

Have heating equipment and chimneys cleaned and inspected every year by a qualified professional.

Remember to turn portable heaters off when leaving the room or going to bed.

Always use the right kind of fuel, specified by the manufacturer, for fuel burning space heaters.

Make sure the fireplace has a sturdy screen to stop sparks from flying into the room.

Ashes should be cool before putting them in a metal container. Keep the container a safe distance away from your home.

Test smoke alarms at least once a month.

How to protect yourself from winter weather With the warm days in the 70s from last week gone, cold weather is the rest of the week. It’s important to remember a few tips to stay safe.

Driving Safety Keep your steering wheel straight. If you turn the wheel, you have a better chance of sliding and losing control of your vehicle.

Do not brake. Braking causes the vehicle to slide, especially if you brake too hard.

Take your foot off the accelerator to reduce speed. It is best to let the car stop on its own if you have enough room in front of you.

Bring your furry friends inside when temperatures take a dip! More pet prep tips: www.ready.gov/pets

Wipe dog’s paws after each trip outside. Ice-melting chemicals or rock salt can cause irritation, sickness or be fatal.

Your pet may think antifreeze is sweet, but it can be deadly. Find out more: www.humanesociety.org/animals/resources/tips/antifreeze.html

WinterStorms can cause power outages prepare now: www.ready.gov/power-outages

Make a plan to check on neighbors if extreme cold or winter weather knocks out your power.

Power Outage tip: Dim the brightness in your cell phone settings to save battery life.

Prevent carbon monoxide poisoning from the toxic engine exhaust by operating your generator outside for proper ventilation.

Never refuel your generator when it is running. Let it cool down first.

Do not store fuel in a garage, basement or inside your home. Vapors can be released that can cause illness and are a potential fire hazard.

Install a carbon monoxide detector inside your home to warn you in case of a gas leak.

Never hook up a generator directly to your home's electrical service or wiring. This can cause back feeding and poses a serious risk to NES lineworkers.