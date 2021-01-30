NASHVILLE (WSMV) - One man was killed, and another injured after a crash Friday night just before 10 p.m.
Laterrell Cline II, 22, of Memphis, was driving his 1994 Chevrolet Camaro south on I-65 in the far right lane at a high rate of speed when he, for reasons unknown, crossed over into the far right lane of I-24 east.
During this, Cline side swiped a Hyundai Elantra.
The Camaro continued to cross all three lanes of I-24 east, traveled up an embankment, and struck a bridge overpass.
Cline died at the scene.
A passenger in the car with Cline was transported to Vanderbilt Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries. The driver of the Hyundai declined medical care at the scene.
All involved were wearing seatbelts. No evidence of drugs or alcohol was apparent at the scene.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.