NASHVILLE, TENN. (WSMV) - No coronavirus testing will happen at Metro's assessment centers today in observance of Labor Day.
The Meharry, Nissan Stadium and former K-Mart testing sites are all closed today for the holiday.
COVID=-19 Centers and Hotline will be closed Monday in observance of Labor Day. Both will reopen on Tuesday at 7:00 am. pic.twitter.com/2WTJd4K0Ls— Nashville EOC/OEM (@NashvilleEOC) September 2, 2020
The COVID-19 hotline will also be closed, though the phone line and the testing sites will resume normal operations tomorrow morning.
