NASHVILLE, Tenn. (December 14, 2021) – The Davidson County COVID-19 Testing and Vaccination Center operated by Meharry Medical College located at the site of a former Kmart will reopen on Wednesday.

The center is located at 2491 Murfreesboro Pike, Nashville, TN 37217. It was closed on Monday and Tuesday due to Saturday's storms.

This center will be open from 8:00 a.m. to 2 p.m.

An additional COVID-19 Testing and Vaccination Center is located at 350 28th Avenue North. It is currently open from 8:00 a.m. to 2 p.m. These hours are subject to change.

